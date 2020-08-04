Miracle League cancels fall season due to COVID-19 concerns

File/Daily Citizen-News

Koystin Gilbert exchanges a high five with her coach Wesley Wooten in September 2019 during the opening game for the Miracle League of Whitfield County's fall season. The league's fall season this year has been canceled due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Miracle League of Whitfield County has canceled its fall season due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Organizers also canceled the league's spring season due to concerns about the virus.

"Sadly, we must cancel the Miracle League of Whitfield County fall season 2020 due to the continuing COVID-19 health crisis," said Millie Hicks, co-director of the Miracle League of Whitfield County. "The health of our players, families and volunteers is our most important consideration and concern. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

The Miracle League of Whitfield County, which began play in the fall of 2012 at the Miracle League Field at Westside Park, allows people with physical and mental challenges to play baseball. The field is a smooth, rubber surface with painted-on lines and bases to prevent players and volunteers from tripping.

