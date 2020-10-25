Since the Miracle League of Whitfield County had to cancel its spring and fall baseball seasons due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the group recently held a drive-by event to cheer on their players and visit with them.
Volunteers from Christian Heritage High School lined the drive to the field at Westside Park with hand-drawn signs and pom poms, creating a special cheering section as players arrived They were then able to safely visit with their coaches and receive a gift, thanks to the league's sponsors.
Wendy Godwin tried to keep the event a secret from son Bradley Godwin, but he quickly figured out what the surprise was
"We didn't tell Bradley where we were going, but as soon as we turned off the interstate, he said, 'Baseball!' He lit up when we pulled in. His smile speaks volumes," Wendy Godwin said.
Cilla Leonard, mother of player Libby Leonard, said, "The Miracle League Drive-By was amazing! Libby Rose got to safely see some of her baseball family. We love and miss them so much."
Andrea Holmes, mother of player Gavin Holmes, agreed.
"It was very heartwarming for us," she said. "Everyone there always goes 110% for our kids."
The Miracle League of Whitfield County, which began play in the fall of 2012 at the Miracle League Field, allows people with physical and mental challenges to play baseball. The field is a smooth, rubber surface with painted-on lines and bases to prevent players and volunteers from tripping.
"We had a wonderful Miracle League Drive-By," said Millie Hicks, co-director of the Miracle League of Whitfield County. "It was so good to see so many of our players. We have dearly missed seeing them and playing at the Miracle Field."
