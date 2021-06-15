The Miracle League of Whitfield County recently held a summer drive-by at Westside Park so players could visit with coaches, umpires, volunteers and friends. The organization canceled its spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also canceled the league's spring and fall seasons in 2020 due to concerns about the virus.
"It was so nice to see so many of our players," said Millie Hicks, co-director of the Miracle League of Whitfield County. "We are all ready to get back to playing at the Miracle Field soon! Bruster’s Real Ice Cream donated ice cream for our players and families, and Sassy Celebrations donated beautiful signage to welcome the players back. The one question that every player had was, 'When are we going to play again?' We are very hopeful that if trends continue, we can play a full season in the fall."
The Miracle League of Whitfield County, which began play in the fall of 2012 at the Miracle League Field at Westside Park, allows people with physical and mental challenges to play baseball. The field is a smooth, rubber surface with painted-on lines and bases to prevent players and volunteers from tripping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.