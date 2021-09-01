Miracle League of Whitfield County cancels fall season due to COVID surge

The Miracle League of Whitfield County has canceled its fall season due to a surge in COVID-19 cases locally. Organizers also canceled the league's spring and fall seasons in 2020 due to concerns about the virus.
"Although we were hopeful that we would be able to play, it is with broken hearts that we must cancel the Miracle League fall season due to the recent rapid increase in community spread of COVID-19," said Millie Hicks, co-director of the Miracle League of Whitfield County. "We remain hopeful that we can get together to play again soon. As always, decisions are made with the health and safety of our players, families and volunteers of utmost importance."
The Miracle League of Whitfield County, which began play in the fall of 2012 at the Miracle League Field at Westside Park, allows people with physical and mental challenges to play baseball. The field is a smooth, rubber surface with painted-on lines and bases to prevent players and volunteers from tripping.
