The Miracle League of Whitfield County has canceled its spring season due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), according to organizers.
"Following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, Georgia Department of Public Health and local authorities, we sadly conclude that we must cancel our Miracle League Spring Season 2020," said Millie Hicks, co-director Miracle League of Whitfield County. "While disappointed to bring you this news, we hold the health and wellbeing of our players, families, and volunteers in utmost importance. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
The Miracle League of Whitfield County, which began play in the fall of 2012 at the Miracle League Field at Westside Park, allows people with physical and mental challenges to play baseball. The field is a smooth, rubber surface with painted-on lines and bases to prevent players and volunteers from tripping.
