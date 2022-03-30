Play ball!
The Miracle League of Whitfield County returns to the field Saturday, April 9, after missing over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were concerned about how many may wish to return after so long away, but we have been thrilled to see so many players returning, as well as so many new players who have never played before," said Millie Hicks, co-director of the Miracle League of Whitfield County. "We have over 100 returning players and almost 40 new players. We are encouraged by the recent decline in the number of local hospitalizations. However, we are taking extra precautions with new sanitizing stations and sanitizing procedures, and we are looking forward to a safe and healthy season for our players and volunteers."
The spring season opening ceremonies and first game are at 9 a.m. at Westside Park, 1519 Mt. Vernon Road in Rocky Face. Games continue at 10, 11, 12 p.m. and 1. The public is invited.
The USA Patriots, a softball team in town for special games for the opening of the new Riverbend Park that weekend, are among the special guests for opening day. Formerly the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, The USA Patriots is composed of veterans who have not only lost a limb and still want to be involved in athletics but who use their participation to raise awareness of veterans’ issues and support children with physical challenges.
"Our players are so excited to meet them and have them as our buddies," Hicks said. "The North Murray Mountaineers football and cheer teams will be our buddies as well. We are looking forward to a great day!"
Also in attendance will be Mike Macenko, a slow pitch softball legend who hit over 7,000 home runs in a 27-year professional career, and the Dalton Shrine Club Clowns.
The Miracle League of Whitfield County, which began play in the fall of 2012 at the Miracle League Field at Westside Park, allows people with physical and mental challenges to play baseball. The field is a smooth, rubber surface with painted-on lines and bases to prevent players and volunteers from tripping.
