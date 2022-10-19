The Miracle League of Whitfield County will hold its eighth annual trunk-or-treat on Halloween, Oct. 31, starting at 6 p.m. at the Miracle Field at Westside Park.
"This is for everyone in the community," said Millie Hicks, League co-director. "We mainly do it for the Miracle League players. But everyone is welcome."
'We will have our concession stand open for families who would like to have dinner with us," she said. "They can grab a hot dog combo, popcorn or hot chocolate, and enjoy it at our tables under the pavilion. All proceeds go to the Miracle League."
The Miracle League allows children and adults with special needs the opportunity to play baseball.
The Miracle Field is a synthetic/rubberized turf field that allows people in wheelchairs and walkers to glide across it and not get stuck in the usual infield dirt. The bases are painted onto the field — not raised — to allow the players to move over them.
Each player is paired with a volunteer — known as a buddy — who helps them bat and make their way around the bases and field their position.
Hicks said those who have served as buddies are encouraged to attend.
"Because some of our players have food allergies, we offer special treats or party favors, things that are not food, as well as the traditional candies," she said. "We'll have some special surprises. People decorate their trucks and dress up in costumes."
Hicks said the event allows the Miracle League players and their families to socialize with each other and with members of the community in a safe environment.
"It's always a fun time," she said. "Thank you to Chad Newman and his family for organizing this event each year."
Hicks said if people want to sign up to bring their truck to the event they can call her at (706) 260-8861.
The Miracle League of Whitfield County began play in the fall of 2012. Play was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The League resumed play this spring. It began with about 50 players and at last count had more than 150.
The Miracle League of Whitfield County was the first in this region. A field opened in Chattanooga five years ago after sponsors saw what was happening in Whitfield County, and organizers are working to open a field in Bradley County, Tennessee.
For more information on the Miracle League of Whitfield County, go to whitfieldcountymiracleleague.com.
