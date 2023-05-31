Fabiola Miranda has been approved by the Dalton Board of Education as an assistant principal for Hammond Creek Middle School for the 2023-24 school year. She was hired to replace Jim Wickes who is moving into an assistant principal position at Dalton High School.
Miranda currently serves as a Lead Exceptional Student Services teacher at Hammond Creek Middle School. Previously, she held the same position at Blue Ridge School from 2015 to 2022. Prior to becoming an educator, Miranda was an administrative clerk in the United States Marine Corps Reserve for seven years, and worked in the daycare setting where she fell in love with teaching.
She is currently obtaining her master’s degree in educational leadership with a Tier l Leadership Certification from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. She holds a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education from Dalton State College.
She and her husband, Jorge Miranda, have three children. Riley is entering third grade at Westwood School, Kade will be a senior at Northwest Whitfield High School and Aliah recently graduated from Northwest. They live in Rocky Face and enjoy time together at home or in the company of their extended family.
“Fabiola is deeply committed to the success of every student and the empowerment of our community,” said Lauri Johnson, principal of Hammond Creek. “We are fortunate to have her support our staff and students next year.”
“I look forward to working with Fabiola as part of the administrative team at her school,” said Superintendent Tim Scott. “Fabiola has been a wonderful leader in our Exceptional Student Services department, and I know her experience in advocating for students and families will be a tremendous asset to the administrative team at Hammond Creek Middle School.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.