A local man who was reported missing by his family has been located and is safe, the Dalton Police Department reported.
Stephen Hammontree, 49, had not been seen since Monday, Jan. 24.
Gary L. Redwine, 74, of Dalton, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Hamilton Medical Center. Love Funeral Home will announce full arrangements for Mr. Redwine's visitation and memorial service.
Patricia (Pat) Ann White, 74, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was born February 2, 1947. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave.
Mr. Anthony Sewell, age 63, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Friday, January 28, 2022. He was born on June 8, 1958. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton.
Michael "Mike" Wade, age 52, of Dalton, GA passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Joyce Morgan, age 68, of Chatsworth, GA passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
