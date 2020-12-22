Missing Murray County hunters found safe

Two hunters lost in the Cohutta Wilderness for almost 48 hours are back home safely with their families, according to Murray County Fire Chief/Emergency Management Agency Director Dewayne Bain.
"They were found at the Hickory Creek parking lot off of West Cow Pen Road around 8:30 (p.m. Monday)," Bain said. "It's my understanding that some people just riding around seeing if they could find them pulled into that parking lot, got out and started hollering for them, and they answered."
The men had gone coon hunting on Grassy Mountain on Saturday.
Bain said the men said they lost their bearings in the woods and continued walking.
"They had no injuries, but they were cold and hungry," he said. "EMS (Emergency Medical Services) checked them out on the scene and cleared them to go home with their families."
Several agencies had been searching the area since Sunday. Both the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia State Patrol had helicopters helping with the search.
