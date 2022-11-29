Dalton’s Christmas festivities continue Saturday when the Whitfield County-Dalton Day Care Center presents its Second Annual Mistletoe Festival in downtown Dalton from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“It’s a chance to have some wholesome family fun, and all proceeds go to Whitfield County-Dalton Day Care,” said Candyss Fowler, assistant director of the daycare center.
“We’ve been here in Dalton since 1971, and 190 children attend each day,” she said.
The center provides year-round daycare for the children of low-income and working families.
A $5 admission gets you into all events. Most of the activities will take place at the Burr Performing Arts Park.
“We have over 50 food and craft vendors,” Fowler said. “We have local schools coming to perform. We’ll have all ages, a number of different types of performances.”
Ethan Slaughter, a singer from LaFayette who has been tapped to compete on the upcoming season of “American Idol,” will also perform.
“We’ll have kids activities,” said Fowler. “There will be inflatables. There will be face painting, a lot of games.”
Children will be able to have their photos taken with Santa Claus, and there will be a Mr. and Mrs. Mistletoe Pageant from 1 to 3 p.m. at Stage 123 at 123 Gordon St.
“One big thing that we do at the festival is show a movie,” said Fowler.
This year the movie will be “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” about how the Grinch tries to steal Christmas from the people of Whoville. The movie will be shown at the Wink Theatre. Showtimes are 1 and 4 p.m. The movie is included in the admission fee.
“We hope the whole community will come out,” said Fowler. “We’ve been trying to get as many people involved as we can, bringing in the schools and other groups.”
Tickets can be purchased the day of the event or in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-mistletoe-festival-tickets-419814094257.
