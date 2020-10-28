The Georgia Scholar program requires recipients of the designation to be well-rounded students who excel academically but also in other arenas, and that versatility is exemplified by Isha Mittal, valedictorian of Northwest Whitfield High School's class of 2020.
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department.
Mittal, who was among the speakers at her high school graduation in June, shined in the classroom, but she was also a member of Northwest's varsity tennis team all four years of high school, played flute in multiple bands at her school, led in her math and diversity clubs, was a peer tutor since ninth grade, and volunteered with the Miracle League of Whitfield County.
"I feel very blessed to have earned this honor, and I'm very proud, because a lot goes into it," she said. "Going back to elementary school and middle school through high school, every teacher has helped me in some way, and I credit them all, too."
Math is Mittal's best subject, so that was her primary focus when tutoring, and while her fellow Bruins benefited from her tutelage, she learned from them, as well, she said.
"It helped tremendously with my communication skills and my confidence."
"I try to understand their perspective, help them see (the questions) from new angles, and break down problems in a unique way," she said. "It's really rewarding for me."
The Miracle League
In the search for service hours for organizations like the National Honor Society, Mittal became aware of the Miracle League as a sophomore, and "I fell in love with it."
The Miracle League of Whitfield County, which began play in the fall of 2012, offers individuals with physical and mental challenges the opportunity to play baseball. Each player is assigned a "buddy," an able-bodied partner who assists the player in hitting the ball, running the bases and protecting them in the field.
"Watching them work through their difficulties to come together and seeing how their whole personality completely changes when they get on the field" has been gratifying, Mittal said. "I couldn't stop going."
Tennis
Both of Mittal's siblings played tennis, so she'd hit with them as a youngster, and she attended a few camps, but most of her form was created on her own, she said. And making the high school's junior varsity squad in eighth grade only accelerated her development.
Steven Smith, Mittal's tennis coach at Northwest, said "she was an encouraging voice to everybody on our team, (and) I never had to worry about her not doing the right thing and trying her best."
"She always practiced and played hard," Smith added. "She was a wonderful teammate and a pleasure to coach."
Northwest qualified for state each of the prior three years, which made it all the more disappointing when the 2020 season was canceled due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"It was very sad, (as) we were hoping to be region champions," Mittal said. "We had an incredible team with a lot of seniors, but at least we got that (state) experience three times and have all those memories."
College
Mittal is now making new memories at The Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University. She's long been interested in healthcare, but job shadowing various professionals made her realize dentistry was her preference.
"You get to build personal relationships with patients, and I really appreciate that," she said. "I'll be using a lot of math and science for a long time, (and) math has definitely been one of my passions since the beginning."
In fact, Mittal was part of a group in middle school consistently advocating for additional math enrichment, and they declared a personal victory when allowed to take a high school math class online through Georgia Virtual School as eighth-graders, which turned out to be "a really good test of my independent learning skills, she said. She also selected math as her "major" for the Governor's Honors Program summer camp in 2019, which was "an amazing experience for me," and while there, she "minored" in music, another of her passions.
Mittal picked up flute in sixth grade, and "I don't plan on putting it down any time soon," she said. "I love it so much."
While playing music, "you let go of all your other troubles and worries," she said. Plus, "you connect with people across boundaries, (because music) really is a universal language."
Driven to excel
Mittal "is one of the most driven people I have ever met, (and) there is no doubt she is going to do great things," Smith said. "She has represented the tennis team, school and her family very well, (and) she is a prime example of hard work and dedication."
Mittal is eager for more independence and new activities in college, but she'll "miss the high school community and environment at Northwest," she said. "I'll miss walking around school every day seeing familiar faces" — students and teachers — "saying a quick hello, catching up, and smiling."
Smith was amazed by how active Mittal remained throughout her time in high school.
"As a student, she challenged herself with the level of courses she took and by excelling in those courses, (and) she was also a part of multiple clubs and organizations," not to mention tennis, music and volunteering, he said. "To be honest, I do not know how she had the time for it all."
