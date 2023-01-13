• City of Dalton offices and non-emergency services are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observation of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Garbage and recycling pickup services will not take place on Monday. Instead, all residences that usually receive garbage and recycling collections on Mondays will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The rest of the week's collections take place as usual.
• The city of Varnell is closed Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
• The business offices of Dalton Utilities and OptiLink are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Regular business hours resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 8 a.m.
