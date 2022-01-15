MLK Jr. Day closings, garbage pickup schedule

• City of Dalton offices are closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Garbage, recycling and refuse collection is affected. There are no collections on Monday. Instead, homes serviced with garbage, recycling and refuse collection on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday. The rest of the week's pickups will take place as usual.
• The business offices of Dalton Utilities and OptiLink are closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The 24-hour outage line is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time. Normal business hours resume Tuesday at 8 a.m.
• Varnell City Hall is closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday. City Hall is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
