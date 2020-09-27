Mobile food pantry at Southeast

Contributed photo

Teachers and staff volunteered at a mobile pantry at Southeast Whitfield High School on Aug. 22 that served 107 households, including 235 adults and 236 children. This food distribution was the last of three Whitfield County mobile pantries made possible by a gift from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. To date this year, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia has donated $29,200 to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to support work to fight hunger in Northwest Georgia. The gift provided three mobile pantries in Whitfield County and additional hunger relief in Catoosa, Chattooga, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray and Walker counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you