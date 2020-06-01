While Wednesday's mobile food pantry at Georgia Northwestern Technical College and the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy had actually been in the works even before the new coronavirus (COVID-19) hit America, providing items such as produce, diapers and education supplies proved even more critical at a time when the economy has been rocked by the pandemic.
"It helps a lot," said Maria Orozco, an online Georgia Northwestern Technical College student studying business management. "I see a lot places helping (during this crisis), and it's really nice."
Her mother, for example, received a food box from Shaw Industries recently, and "she split it with me," said Orozco, who has three children ages 16, 13 and seven months, as well as a 1-year-old grandson. Such charitable efforts have demonstrated to Orozco "there are good people out there."
Another Georgia Northwestern Technical College student, Montse Cruz, was similarly appreciative.
"It's really good, and it helps a lot of people," Cruz said. "It really does."
Cruz, who is studying early childhood education and plans to become a teacher, heard about the mobile food pantry through a text from her school, and when she informed her mother, the latter said, "Let's go," Cruz said. "It's nice, especially for all the people not working right now."
More than 40 million people, nearly a quarter of the U.S. workforce, have applied for jobless benefits during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The nation's 14.7% unemployment rate is the highest since the Great Depression.
Dalton's Casey Lopez was most eager for the diapers, for her eight-month-old son, Abel.
"It's good the community is coming together to help everyone in need," she said. "Even with stimulus checks" Americans received earlier this spring from the federal government, "I know people who are still struggling to pay bills and put food on the table."
Wednesday's distribution was a partnership between Georgia Northwestern Technical College, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia and the Northwest Georgia Branch of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to serve students of Georgia Northwestern Technical College, as well as families whose children are enrolled in Head Start programs in Whitfield and Murray counties.
Nearly half of Georgia Northwestern Technical College's students are parents, with most of their children ages 6 or younger, and even though a majority of the college's students have jobs outside of school, 60% of the school's staff reported being approached by students in need of assistance, according to a study prepared for the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia and Georgia Northwestern Technical College with grant funding from Two-Gen Georgia and the state Department of Early Care and Learning.
Nearly 40% of Georgia Northwestern Technical College students are "food insecure," or do not have access to enough reliable, affordable or nutritious food, and half are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or Women, Infants and Children (WIC), a nutrition assistance and education program for qualifying women, infants and children.
The mobile food pantry was part of an effort to address those nutritional needs, as is a resource center that was scheduled to open on the Georgia Northwestern Technical College campus in April but delayed by the pandemic, said Suzanne Harbin, director of the Early Childhood Initiative at the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. That resource center will offer similar items as this mobile pantry, including food, school materials and hygiene items, and "that will open, we just don't know when."
"Even prior to COVID-19, our families were reporting they were having difficulty (securing) essentials," Harbin said. Wednesday's pantry served 144 households (500 children and 310 adults).
The Food Bank brought roughly 10,000 pounds of food, and that was buttressed by donations from individuals and community organizations, said Pedro Avila, agency relations and program manager for Northwest Georgia for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. "We partner with local organizations wherever we go."
Kasey Carpenter, who owns The Oakwood Cafe and Cherokee Brewing + Pizza Company, brought bushels of broccoli, cucumbers, green beans and zucchini, "all grown by Georgia farmers," to the pantry, he said. Carpenter is also delivering produce to food pantries in several other counties in this region.
He is working with Georgia farmers to deliver produce as "the supply chain has been interrupted" by the pandemic, said Carpenter, a Republican who represents the Fourth District, which includes Dalton, in the Georgia House of Representatives. "Nobody wants (that produce) to go to waste in the fields."
The Food Bank provided fresh produce, as well, in addition to "shelf-stable items, protein and snack items," Avila said. "We try for (nutritionally) balanced distributions."
Even before the arrival of the coronavirus, Whitfield County had more than 9,000 individuals considered food insecure, of whom nearly 6,000 are children, according to Melanie Hammontree, director of development for the Food Bank. The Food Bank serves 20 counties, nine of which are in Georgia including Whitfield and Murray, and last year invested 1.5 million meals in Whitfield County.
Whenever a person observes partnerships like the one that led to the mobile food pantry, "it shows all the partnerships we can have, and we have a great facility here we're always willing to share," said Sherri Travisano, principal of the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy. "We want to support our community, and we'll do anything to help our families."
