Two people were injured in a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning, according to Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O'Brien.
O'Brien said the call came in around 3:40 a.m. for a mobile home on Standing Road in the far north of the county.
"All of the people were out when the first units arrived," he said.
A female in her early 50s suffered burns over about a third of her body.
"She was transported to Hamilton Medical Center and then to the burn center in Augusta in critical condition," O'Brien said.
The second injured person was a girl around 8 or 9.
"I saw her," O'Brien said. "She was alert and talking. I didn't see any burns on her. But you could tell she had taken a lot of heat and soot, inhaled a lot of smoke. She was taken to Children's Hospital at Erlanger (in Chattanooga). It's my understanding she was later taken to a hospital in Nashville."
O'Brien said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. He said it appeared to have started in the family room of the mobile home.
