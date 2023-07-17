Dalton City Council member Dennis Mock has announced he will seek reelection in November to the Ward 1 seat.
“So many exciting things and important challenges are happening,” he said. “I believe my experience will help keep our community moving forward.”
Mock was elected in 2021 to fill the remainder of Derek Waugh’s term in the Ward 1 seat on the City Council. Waugh had left Dalton after Marist School in Atlanta named him athletics director.
Mock won a special election in 2014 to fill current Mayor David Pennington’s unexpired term as mayor after Pennington stepped down in an unsuccessful bid for governor. Mock won a full four-year term in 2015. He lost to Pennington by 11 votes in the 2019 election.
Under Mock’s leadership the city saw the creation of the Burr Performing Arts Park downtown thanks to a $1 million bequest from philanthropist Jeanne Burr and built Haig Mill Lake Park.
Mock is retired from Whitco Produce, a family-owned wholesale produce company that has been in Dalton for some 60 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Ball State University and a master’s in health administration from Georgia State University.
