Through his role as coordinator of the Greater Dalton Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), Jake Bearden is helping shape the future of Whitfield and Murray counties.
It’s one of many hats he wears for Whitfield County, and his performance on the job has earned the respect of many coworkers, including Jean Garland.
“I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Jake in his numerous county roles first as transit dispatcher, and later as stormwater plan reviewer and MPO coordinator,” Garland said in support of his nomination as the county’s Employee of the Month for April. “I cannot think of another person who is more deserving of this award than Jake, and I am honored to have an opportunity to share my experience working with this model employee.”
According to Garland, Bearden attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and received his engineering degree several years ago, while working for the county full time.
“This background and knowledge have allowed Jake to excel as he has taken on more complex and challenging responsibilities within the county engineering department,” said Garland, who began working closely with Bearden when COVID-19 started to impact the county’s standard operating procedures and county work performance.
“Over that two-year span, Jake was invaluable with coordinating online video meeting for the zoning/planning department,” Garland said. “We would not have been at all as successful as we were during that time if not for Jake’s patience and expertise.”
Recently, the two have been working together daily to improve customer service in the zoning/planning department.
“Without fail,” she said, “he takes on additional responsibilities outside his normal workload and goes to extra lengths to assure problems are addressed quickly and professionally.”
Garland said she is confident “anyone who has interacted with Jake in a professional capacity would echo the recommendation I have provided” and that “we are fortunate indeed to have him on our county team assisting with building an environment that is positive and supportive of our county leaders and others.”
Carol Roberts, grant coordinator for the county, said Bearden was the “driving force” behind Whitfield County’s application for the transportation RAISE grant.
“We won’t know the outcome of the grant until August,” she said, “but it was a huge step for us to apply.”
Bearden is a “tremendous help” to Roberts “and really takes the lead” on the county’s pursuit of other transportation-related grants, she said.
“I don’t have the knowledge or skills to decipher these grant requirements, but he does,” she said. “And even though he has a lot of other responsibilities, he has jumped in to help me. He is a great example of professionalism and teamwork.”
Valeria Molina of the Human Resources Department called Bearden “an overall great employee” for the county.
“Although he is in Engineering, he never declines to help outside of his department,” Molina said. “He has helped on multiple projects that I’ve reached out to him for. Whether it be social media, Human Resources or public outreach, Jake manages his time to get the job done.”
To give local residents further insight into his personality, Bearden filled out the questionnaire below.
Job title: Greater Dalton Metropolitan Planning Organization coordinator.
My current role as a county employee: I am responsible for coordinating the completion of projects, activities and grant reporting associated with the Greater Dalton Planning Area (Whitfield and Murray counties), and to provide long- and short-term strategies for comprehensive, cooperative and continuing transportation planning for the community.
Also, I am part of the Engineering Department’s plan review team and assist the county engineer with local capital projects.
What do you like the most about your department, team or role? I enjoy a challenge. There are times when projects are met with unique circumstances, and the Engineering Department is tasked with helping the development move forward, while preserving our natural resources and ensuring the interests of our citizens are protected.
Most successful project you and your team completed? The goal of every project is to promote our thriving community, so each one is as successful as the last. Our area has an exceptional quality of life and growing economic opportunities.
Whether it is a large business or someone looking to build a home in the area, we want to be the resource that facilitates the success of the project.
What advice would you give to a new person starting on your team? Working for the government, at any level, is difficult because you are required to operate within the boundaries of codes and regulations. At times, this makes decisions difficult, so always meet people where they are with kindness.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant or activity: I can eat a sizzling plate of fajitas any time, so just point me to any of our local Mexican cuisines.
You may be surprised to learn that I: Love to cook. I am terrible at it, but I enjoy trying new things.
Anything else you’d like to share: “In the same way, let your light shine before others ...” — Matthew 5:16a
