The Model Train Expo will return to the Chatsworth Depot on Saturday, April 9. The event, canceled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to COVID-19, is one of the site’s most popular events, with model trains of various scales and at least one ride-on train.
Trains will operate from noon until 5 p.m. inside as well as outside the historic 1905 depot. Groups from the Atlanta and Chattanooga areas will display their models. The Chatsworth Depot is at 219 N. First Ave.
Activities include a model train raffle at the end of the day. Tickets, $2 each or three for $5, can be purchased at the event or in advance from the Crown Archives, the Murray County Clerk of Court office, Pat’s Antiques or from depot committee members. The model train is an HO steam locomotive with cars, track and power supply manufactured by Bachmann Industries, a leader in model railroading. Other prizes will also be included in the raffle.
Model trains operating will feature an outdoor garden railroad showcasing the G scale trains of local train enthusiast Ted Yarbrough (weather permitting), the Henry Family’s 7/8-gauge ride-on train, Walt Liles’ operating HO model train "Snow" layout, Southern Museum’s Lionel train, a Brio-type wooden train play area for little kids, as well as the depot’s own HO and G Scale operating layouts. Vendors expected to be on site include those offering train-themed, embroidered children’s clothing and model trains of all scales.
The 1960 SCL Caboose located behind the depot will open for tours during the same hours. The depot’s big blue train will also be giving rides up to the Section Foreman’s House in City Park. The section house will be open for tours for the first time in almost three years.
Adjacent to the depot is another local treasure, the historic Wright Hotel, built it 1909. Back in the day, many folks who arrived in Chatsworth by train found lodging at the hotel. The hotel will show off recent preservation projects as well as its eclectic collection of period furnishings and Indian crafts.
The hotel will feature three special displays on Train Expo Day. A dozen of Cisco artist Nannie Lou Brewer Arthur’s paintings can be seen throughout the hotel, and Tennga’s Keith’s Store is highlighted in another exhibit on the hotel’s first floor. This collection features ledgers going back to the early 20th century, the produce/meat scales used there for decades, advertising items like fans and plates, scrapbooks and other items telling the story of another Murray County railroad town located on the Georgia-Tennessee line.
Selected projects done by Chatsworth Elementary students as part of the school’s recent “Our Town” local history celebration will also be on display on the hotel porches (weather permitting, of course).
Admission to the sites is free compliments of our 2022 business partners: Peeples Funeral Home, Murray County Elected Officials, Captain D’s, Bojangles, Krystal, Dr. John Robison, First National Community Bank and Bradley Ace Hardware.
The city of Chatsworth has recently provided funding for a refurbishment of the section house and gives other in-kind support to these historic properties. Donations are always appreciated. For more information, check out both the Chatsworth Depot and Wright Hotel Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.