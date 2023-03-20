The Model Train Expo will return to the Chatsworth Depot on Saturday, April 15. This popular event features model trains of various scales and includes a couple of ride-on trains as well. The trains will operate both inside and outside the depot. Groups from the Atlanta and Chattanooga areas will display their model railroads.
The depot’s big blue train will be giving rides. Model trains operating will feature an outdoor garden railroad showcasing the G scale trains of local train enthusiast Ted Yarbrough (weather permitting), the Henry Family 7/8-gauge ride-on train, Southern Museum’s Lionel train, an NMRA N Scale model train layout, Brio-type wooden train play area for little kids, as well as the depot’s own HO and G Scale operating layouts. Vendors expected to be on site include those offering train-themed embroidered children’s clothing, railroad artwork and model trains/accessories of all scales.
One of the returning model trains was featured in a Christmas movie this past season. Walt Liles has brought his Snow Layout to the past couple of shows. A producer saw the layout and wanted it featured in a 2022 Christmas movie on the GAC channel. This will be your opportunity to see the model train in person.
A model train set will be raffled that day. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5 and can be purchased at the event or in advance from the Crown Archives, the Murray County Clerk of Court office, Pat’s Antiques or from depot committee members. The model train is a complete ready-to-run train with locomotive, cars, track and power supply. A cash prize and a restaurant coupon prize will be included in the raffle. Funds raised will be matched by the Woodmen of the World.
The historic 1905 L&N Railroad Depot is at 219 N. First Ave. and will be open from noon to 5 p.m. The 1960 SCL Caboose behind the depot will also be open during the same hours.
The adjacent Wright Hotel, at the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. to give visitors one last opportunity to view the Tennga exhibit highlighting Keith’s Store, a long-time landmark in this railroad town on the Tennessee-Georgia border. The Chatsworth Section Foreman’s House, in the corner of the city park, will be open to again showcase its collection of early 20th century furnishings and photographs with local connections.
Admission is free compliments of current partners, including Peeples Funeral Home, Murray County Elected Officials, Captain D’s, Bojangles, Krystal, Dr. John Robison, First National Community Bank and Bradley’s Ace Hardware. Donations are always appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.