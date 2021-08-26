Model Train Expo returns to Chatsworth Depot Sept. 11

The Chatsworth Depot is happy to announce that the popular Model Train Expo is back on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The expo has been one of the popular activities hosted by the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society and the Chatsworth Depot. After last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, excitement is building in anticipation of the return for 2021.
Operating model trains of all sizes will be running inside and outside the depot at 219 N. First Ave. in downtown Chatsworth, with the expo open to the public from noon to 5 p.m.
The 2021 event will feature the Georgia Garden Railroad Society running 1/29-1/22 scale trains designed specifically for outdoor use (weather permitting), along with the Piedmont Division of the National Model Railroad Association displaying a detailed 4x5-foot indoor railroad and local rail enthusiast Kevin Henry’s ride-on train operating for train fans young and old.
The depot’s own model trains will be operating inside the depot including Ed Campbell’s HO railroad that has been recently refurbished and Stan Rogers’ G-scale railroad. The very popular Big Blue Train will be giving train rides to all our visitors. Kids from 1 to 100 will love all the moving trains!
Vendors for the expo include train-themed embroidered clothing for kids and adults, Crowe Railroad Art featuring prints from local artist Frank Crowe and a new vendor from Braselton with model trains of all scales and rail-related items for sale.
The historic 1905 Louisville and Nashville Depot is the oldest public building in Chatsworth and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A caboose, built in 1960, sits behind the depot. The caboose restoration, inside and out, was completed in 2020. Tours of the depot and caboose will be available from noon to 5 p.m.
Free admission to model trains, train-related vendors and tours is provided compliments of our partners: Peeples Funeral Home, Murray County elected officials, Captain D’s, Krystal, Bojangles, Bradley Ace Hardware and Dr. John Robison.
Donations from visitors participating in these events provide additional funding for the maintenance and operation of these historic structures and are always appreciated.
