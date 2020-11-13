Chad Minehart and Thiago Pereira own Moe's Southwest Grill restaurant franchises across Georgia and Florida, and Pereira says their travels have brought them through Dalton a number of times over the years.
Minehart is from Villa Rica and Pereira is from Cumming. They own 15 Moe's, with the next closest one in Dallas, and employ around 200.
Recently, Minehart and Pereira, employees of Moe's Southwest Grill and diplomats from the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the Dalton restaurant at 1515 W. Walnut Ave., in the northern part of the old Fuddruckers building in the Mason Towne Center, the same shopping center as Planet Fitness.
"We've always been intrigued by the city," Pereira said. "And things just really started coming together for us to bring Moe's here."
"This shopping center was a little dilapidated the first time we came through, but now it has been refurbished, and new businesses have moved in," Pereira said. "There's a lot going on here. It's a great location, and we are glad to be here. This has been the easiest opening I've ever done. From working with the city to working with the landlord, everything went so smoothly."
The shopping center is near I-75, and Pereira said they are planning to place a billboard on the interstate letting drivers know where they are.
Moe's features Tex-Mex-style food made to order, including burritos, tacos and bowls.
"We have a diverse menu, a large variety of items on our menu, and that's what sets us apart," Pereira said.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The dining room is open, and the restaurant has a drive-thru.
"We may be tweaking those hours, depending on the traffic pattern because we are so close to the interstate," said Pereira. "We may stay open until 10 p.m. in the future."
Pereira said he has owned Moe's franchises since 2006.
"Chad was director of operations for Moe's corporate, and we were very good friends," he said. "He came on board in 2015, and since then we have had a very aggressive growth strategy."
