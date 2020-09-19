Moe's to open on West Walnut Avenue this fall

Moe's Southwest Grill is returning to Dalton.
"There is a new Moe’s location coming to Dalton at 1515 W. Walnut Ave. The restaurant is scheduled to open this fall," said Lindsay Haynes, director of communications for Moe's.
It will be in the northern part of the old Fuddruckers building in the Mason Towne Center, the same shopping center as Planet Fitness.
Haynes did not provide any further details about the restaurant.
Moe's features Tex-Mex-style food, including burritos, tacos and bowls made to order.
There was a Moe's in Bry-Man's Plaza, but it closed around seven years ago.
Some local shoppers said Friday they are happy to hear about Moe's returning to Dalton.
"That shopping center has really been coming back," said Ed Burgess. "Getting another restaurant in there will help it out even more."
"Any time a new business opens, it's good," said April Burgess. "It gives people more choices, creates more jobs, so this is good."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.