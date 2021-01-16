Mohawk Carpet Foundation awards $10,000 grant to Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center

The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center has received a $10,000 grant from the Mohawk Carpet Foundation. The purpose of the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center is to end violence in the home by providing shelter, advocacy and support to survivors while working in the community to change attitudes, beliefs and behaviors.
"During these difficult times, domestic violence continues to be a problem in our county and across our nation," said Katora Printup, crisis center director. "We feel that every child deserves to live in a peaceful home filled with love. Through our program we have seen many lives changed for the better. However, we could not even begin to fulfill our mission without your continued support. These funds will go directly towards assisting victims. Our agency is honored to have once again been chosen as a recipient of the award from the Mohawk Carpet Foundation."
The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center provides emergency services 24 hours a day/seven days a week to victims of domestic violence. The primary service areas include Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties. The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center is a partner agency of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
"I want to offer my thanks and extreme gratitude to The Mohawk Carpet Foundation for their generous donation to further the work of the North Georgia Family Crisis Center," said George Lo Greco, crisis center board president. "After the challenging year we just completed domestic violence did not shut down like everything else did."
