Mohawk donates hand sanitizer to local schools

Mohawk is supporting safety precautions as local students, teachers and staff return to school. The company recently donated 500 gallons of hand sanitizer to both Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools as part of a larger effort to support communities where the company operates. "We reached out to our local schools and asked what we could provide that would best help students and teachers safely make the transition back to in-person learning," said Becky Redd, Mohawk's director of talent management. "Everyone's top priority right now is keeping each other healthy and limiting the spread of COVID-19. We're so glad we could support our schools with these donations so that everyone can return to the classroom with confidence."

