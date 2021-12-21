Mohawk honors veterans through third year as Wreaths Across America Day participants

In the midst of the holiday rush, two special Mohawk trucks and driver teams have been on the road to keep a nationwide tradition of honoring veterans going.
Mohawk drivers are among hundreds from across the country who are collectively delivering wreaths to decorate veterans’ graves for the holiday season at approximately 2,500 cemeteries across the United States and abroad. This year, Mohawk drivers carried two truckloads of wreaths from Wreaths Across America’s headquarters in Columbia Falls, Maine, to cemeteries in Texas and Tennessee for National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 18.
One in five Mohawk truck drivers is a veteran, and the company is proud of their service and the contributions they make to the business every day.
Mohawk over-the-road drivers Lester Moore and Jamie Calvert teamed up to pick up one load of wreaths in Maine, and local driver Bobby Winters will complete the transportation of approximately 5,000 wreaths to Knoxville, Tennessee-area national cemeteries.
Over-the-road team drivers Ron and Leah Eppich picked up the second load and carried it to the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. The Eppichs are a Gold-Star family, a designation for those who have lost a family member in service to their country. The Eppichs are long-term personal volunteers for Wreaths Across America, and they have been drivers for Mohawk’s Wreaths Across America transports for all three years.
Both groups received a departure escort from the city of Calhoun, Gordon County and Whitfield County Sheriff’s departments when they left Calhoun.
“The Mohawk Transportation team is proud to sponsor Wreaths Across America for our third consecutive year, and we are committed to continuing our support for years to come,” said Mohawk Senior Director of Transportation Brian Walraven.“We have many excellent team members who are veterans or active-service military, and this is one small way we can show them our appreciation for their commitment to our country and their ongoing legacy.”
The specially-wrapped trailers were designed for the occasion by Mohawk Flooring North America’s Marketing Creative Operations team in honor and remembrance of those that served our country.
“For the last three years our team has had the opportunity to be a transportation partner to Wreaths Across America,” said Mohawk Senior Human Resources Director Micah Riggle. “Each year, our team looks forward to helping these meaningful wreaths make their way from Maine to the cemetery where they will be laid on the grave of a brave veteran.
"Each wreath represents the story of a man or woman who put their life on the line for our freedom. I encourage everyone to go to WreathsAcrossAmerica.org to learn more about their mission and see why we are so passionate about this project.”
In addition to employing many veterans across the country, Mohawk has been a leading supporter of Building for America’s Bravest, providing flooring for new homes for the nation’s most seriously wounded veterans. Mohawk was also recently named to the Forbes List of America’s Best Employers for Veterans 2021.
Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2007 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. It coordinates the annual transport, delivery and placement of more than two million wreaths on the graves of U.S. veterans around the world.
