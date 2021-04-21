Mohawk Industries driver named to National Driver Hall of Fame

Mohawk Industries Driver Junior Weaver has earned an incredible recognition for his dedication to an almost 30-year driving and safety record.
He was recently chosen to be inducted into the National Private Truck Council's (NPTC) Hall of Fame, which inducts only four drivers each year for career safety performance. Since the program began in 1987, the group has honored 136 drivers from the nation's top private truck fleets.
"There are 3.6 million CDL (commercial driver's license) drivers in America, so it's really a big deal to be inducted into the NPTC Hall of Fame," said Dan Flowers, Mohawk's Flooring North America vice president of logistics. "We are so proud that Junior Weaver is the first Mohawk driver to earn this national distinction."
To qualify, a driver must have at least 3 million miles, 20 years or 50,000 hours of consecutive driving without a preventable accident. Junior far exceeds this minimum standard having driven more than 7 million miles over his 28-year career with Mohawk without any accidents.
"Junior has an absolutely astounding driving record," said Mitch Chastain, Mohawk FNA director of safety logistics. "In addition to a spotless professional driving record with no DOT incidents or accidents, he's never had an OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) recordable injury or any kind of infraction on his personal driving record."
Junior learned of the honor during a ceremony at the Mohawk corporate campus in Calhoun on April 6.
"We wanted this to be a surprise for Junior, so we devised a story in order to collect a personal statement we needed from him for the nomination," said Cameron Taylor, Mohawk senior. manager of fleet operations, who worked with Mohawk human resources manager Darlene Wright on the nomination package that was submitted to the NPTC. "In addition to an exemplary safety record, Junior is the epitome of what being a professional driver is all about."
"I believe a positive attitude goes a long way in being a professional driver. I think everyone generally tries to do their best," Weaver said. "Things will not always go perfect, so I just try to be patient with everyone. I live by the Golden Rule and treat others the way I would like to be treated."
