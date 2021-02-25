Mohawk launches WetProtect technology

Beginning this spring, customers will be able to purchase Mohawk Industries' hard-surface vinyl, laminate and wood Pergo WetProtect products exclusively at Lowe’s stores and on Lowes.com.
Differentiated as “the right kind of waterproof,” WetProtect is the next evolution of waterproof protection and features water-tight joints and an advanced waterproof finish, guaranteeing protection with a lifetime warranty for both the floor surface and subfloor.
“Thanks to advances in technology, there are many waterproof flooring options on the market to choose from, but not all waterproof claims are created equal,” said Karen Mendelsohn, Mohawk’s senior vice president, marketing. “In fact, many waterproof flooring products only protect the surface of the floor, leaving the subfloor vulnerable to any water that leaks through. That’s why Mohawk created WetProtect. We are addressing the confusion in the marketplace and making it easier for the consumer to select our products.”
With water-tight joints, WetProtect solves the problem of water leaking through gaps in the floor that can cause mold, mildew or subfloor damage, preventing the need to replace and reinstall due to damaged subfloors. Its precision milling and patented Uniclic technology provide the tightest-locking system of any hard surface flooring.
WetProtect flooring products are also engineered with a proprietary waterproof finish that repels water away from the joints and traps moisture on the surface, where it can evaporate or be easily cleaned, resulting in few consumer claims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.