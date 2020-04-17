Mohawk names Boykin chief financial officer

Mohawk Industries Inc. has announced the appointment of Frank H. Boykin as chief financial officer.
“During his 25 years with the business, Frank played an important role in Mohawk’s growth,” said Jeff Lorberbaum, Mohawk’s chairman and chief executive officer. “He upgraded the performance of our finance team and gained the confidence of investors and analysts. I have asked Frank to resume the responsibilities of chief financial officer because his knowledge of all aspects of our business and the industry is a great asset to us in this environment.”
Boykin, 64, previously served as Mohawk’s chief financial officer from 2005 to 2019. He initially joined the company as corporate controller in 1993. Boykin retired in 2019 and has continued to support the business as a senior consultant for the past year.
“I’m pleased to return to Mohawk to help the business navigate through these challenging times,” said Boykin. “In my consulting role I’ve maintained close ties to the business and am ready to step in immediately. I look forward to rejoining our outstanding finance team and working with the leadership team to manage the initiatives to help us thrive when we emerge from the current downturn.”
Glenn Landau, former chief financial officer, left the company on Wednesday to pursue other interests.
