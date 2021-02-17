Mohawk ranks as the flooring industry's top training company for 13th time

Thirteen proved to be a lucky number for Mohawk Industries.
For the thirteenth time, the company was identified as the flooring industry's top learning and development organization in Training magazine's annual Top 100 rankings. Mohawk earned the 50th spot in the rankings, the fifteenth consecutive year the company has been named to the elite list.
"We are honored once again to have been identified as the premier training organization in the flooring industry," said Heather Hess, talent development manager. "During a challenging time, our training professionals have emphasized workplace safety and well-being while reinforcing core skills to deliver quality, value and service for our customers. With COVID-precautions in place, our learning professionals quickly adapted classwork training to a virtual learning environment and found innovative solutions to continue in-person training that met learners' needs in a safe environment."
Now in its 21st year, Training magazine's annual ranking is the standard of excellence for workplace learning. This year, the magazine limited its list to 100 organizations rather than its traditional 125 as part of an editorial refresh. The rankings are based on factors such as training hours per employee, formal learning programs, investments in professional development and how training initiatives impact the business objectives. Most of the companies in the 2021 Top 100 are in the financial services, health care, business services and construction sectors.
"The pandemic has created a climate of uncertainty, but training helps to overcome that by imparting knowledge, confidence and security," said Hess. "I am so proud of our thousands of formal and informal trainers across the enterprise whose talent and dedication have established Mohawk as a long-term leader in corporate learning and development."
Mohawk's recognition reflects the company's comprehensive approach to training, including innovative safety, operational, sales and leadership programs. Mohawk also offers an award-winning apprenticeship program, nationally-recognized health coaching platforms, tuition reimbursement opportunities and retailer training resources. Mohawk was the first flooring company to be ranked on Training magazine's annual list as well as becoming the first manufacturing company to score a spot in the top five.
The 2021 Training Top 100 rankings were announced on Feb. 8 during a virtual event as part of Training magazine's commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of this years honorees.
Well-known organizations in the 2021 Top 100 include Bell and Howell, Cardinal Health, CarMax, CVS Health, Edward Jones, Mastercard, Union Pacific Railroad, Visa and Western Southern Financial Group.
A numerical listing of the 2021 Top 100 organizations is at https://trainingmag.com/training-magazine-ranks-2021-training-top-100-organizations.
