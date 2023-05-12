Monday will be a virtual learning day for Dalton Public Schools students because of a bus strike by drivers with First Student, according to information on the Dalton Public Schools website: “Students should log on to Canvas for instruction from their teachers. The school district is not involved in the negotiation and therefore has no control over this situation.”
Superintendent Tim Scott has the following message on the website:
“Dear Dalton Public Schools parents,
“Our bus drivers, employed by First Student, have gone on strike due to a labor dispute with their employer. As a result, we do not have sufficient bus drivers available to transport our students to and from school safely.
“In light of this situation, we have made the difficult decision to implement a virtual learning day on Monday, May 15. Students should log in to Canvas to receive further instructions and information from their respective teachers.
“I want to emphasize that this strike action is directed towards First Student and is not a reflection of any issues within Dalton Public Schools. Unfortunately, as a school district, we do not have any authority in these negotiations.
“While we sincerely hope that the strike will be resolved quickly, we are also preparing contingency plans in case the situation continues past Monday. We understand that this sudden shift to virtual learning may pose challenges for some families, and we appreciate your understanding and flexibility during this time.
“Our teachers and staff have been working diligently to ensure that your children will receive high-quality instruction and support during the virtual learning day. They will be available online to provide guidance and answer any questions that students may have. We encourage you to maintain open communication with your child’s teachers and reach out to them if you require any assistance or have concerns.
“We will continue to provide regular updates as we receive more information regarding the bus driver strike. Please check your email, phone and our official website for any important announcements or changes to the situation. Your cooperation and patience are greatly appreciated as we navigate through this challenging time together.
“Thank you for your understanding and support. We remain committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for all our students. Together, we will overcome this obstacle and ensure the continued success of our Dalton Public Schools community.”
