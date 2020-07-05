NOI

Monday's Dalton City Council meeting has been canceled after a member of the city staff assigned to City Hall recently tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The meeting was canceled to allow time for the building to be cleaned and for work areas to be sanitized," according to a city press release.

The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was not experiencing any symptoms and is self-isolating at home. The employee is not an elected official.

