Monday's Dalton City Council meeting has been canceled after a member of the city staff assigned to City Hall recently tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
"The meeting was canceled to allow time for the building to be cleaned and for work areas to be sanitized," according to a city press release.
The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was not experiencing any symptoms and is self-isolating at home. The employee is not an elected official.
