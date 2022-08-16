The North Georgia Health District has received limited doses of monkeypox vaccine as part of the distribution of the federally funded Jynneos vaccine to public health districts throughout Georgia. These vaccines are available at no cost to the individual. However, due to a limited number of doses, the vaccines are available online by appointment only, depending on supply, and only for people who are currently eligible for the vaccine.
Eligibility is based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to prioritize people who are age 18 and older and are at high risk of infection, including people who are:
• A contact to a monkeypox case identified in the last 14 days by public health via case investigation.
• HIV positive and have multiple sex partners.
• A man who has sex with men and is having multiple sex partners.
• A PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis; medicine taken to prevent getting HIV) patient and is having multiple sex partners.
If you meet the eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccination, please register at https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US for an available appointment at the nearest monkeypox vaccination site, which includes two locations in the North Georgia Health District:
• Whitfield County Health Department: 800 Professional Blvd., Dalton.
• Cherokee County Health Department’s Woodstock Health Center: 7545 North Main St., suite 100, Woodstock, GA 30188
You may also call the vaccine scheduling resource line at (888) 457-0186.
Allocations of monkeypox vaccine from the federal government will increase as production of the vaccine intensifies. Learn more about Jynneos vaccine at www.cdc.gov/smallpox/clinicians/vaccines.html.
Monkeypox testing is also available at no cost to residents by appointment only at the Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens, and Whitfield County Health Departments. Anyone who believes they may have monkeypox and wants to be tested should first isolate at home away from others and call their medical provider or county health department to discuss the signs and symptoms.
Testing is only recommended for people who are experiencing any of these signs or symptoms for monkeypox:
• Fever
• Headache
• Muscle aches and backache
• Swollen lymph nodes
• Chills
• Exhaustion
• Respiratory symptoms (e.g., sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)
A rash that may be located on or near the genitals (penis, testicles, labia and vagina) or anus but could also be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face or mouth.
— The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing.
— The rash can look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.
Please do not arrive at the health department for testing without a pre-registered appointment.
The county health departments and their phone numbers and addresses are:
• Cherokee County Health Department: (two locations) Canton Health Center, 1219 Univeter Road, Canton, 30115, (770) 345-7371; and Woodstock Health Center, 7545 N. Main St., suite 100, Woodstock, 30188.
• Fannin County Health Department: 95 Ouida St., Blue Ridge, 30513, (706) 632-3023.
• Gilmer County Health Department: 28 Southside Church St., Ellijay, 30540, (706) 635-4363.
• Murray County Health Department: 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, 30705, (706) 695-4585.
• Pickens County Health Department: 60 Health Way Jasper, 30143, (706) 253-2821.
• Whitfield County Health Department: 800 Professional Blvd., Dalton, (706) 279-9600.
The monkeypox virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.
Things you can do to protect yourself from getting monkeypox are to avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox; avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used; and wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after using the bathroom.
For more information about monkeypox and local public health measures to prevent the spread of the virus in North Georgia, go to https://nghd.org/news/monkeypox-nghd.
