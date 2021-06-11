More COVID-19 vaccinations available in Catoosa County

The Catoosa-Dade-Walker COVID-19 Vaccination Station at the Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, will offer free, no appointment, drive-up Pfizer vaccinations during two evenings in June.
• Monday, June 14, from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, June 24, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Catoosa County Health Department, an affiliate of the Georgia Department of Public Health, will offer free, walk-up Moderna vaccine Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. More information about the health department is available at www.nwgapublichealth.org/counties/catoosa or by calling (706) 406-2000.
A completed consent form is required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and is available online to download and print at www.catoosa.info/vaccine. Those wanting a COVID-19 vaccination may also complete the required consent form upon arrival at The Colonnade.
