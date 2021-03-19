More Dalton Public Schools employees vaccinated

Dalton High School staff members are beyond ready for "everything to get back to normal, and this is my step toward that," Trevor Ledford said Tuesday after he received his COVID-19 vaccination.
"It's been weird this year," said Ledford, an art teacher at Dalton High. "I want everything back to normal as soon as possible."
This year "has been one for the history books, but one is more than enough," said John Brittain, a French teacher who was also vaccinated Tuesday. "Let's not have two for the books."
More than 80 of Dalton High's 175 employees signed up in advance to be vaccinated at the school Tuesday, and "this is one step closer to going back to normal," said Principal Stephanie Hungerpiller. "We are all craving normalcy, and, if anything, this pandemic has made us more thankful for things we took for granted, like being able to gather together."
Dalton High and Dalton Middle School staff members could receive the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine from the Whitfield County Health Department Tuesday at their schools, while Morris Innovative High School staff members could visit one of those schools Tuesday or wait for the shots to come to them at their building Wednesday. Elementary staff members were vaccinated at their buildings last week, while employees not tied to a specific building — such as bus drivers, maintenance workers and those in the central office — could choose a building at which to be vaccinated.
While hundreds of school system employees were vaccinated at their schools this week and last, several others had already been vaccinated due to other eligibility, such as age or because they act as caregivers, according to Mendy Woods, the school system's chief human resources officer. In a staff survey from December, 77% of the 400 respondents — the system has nearly 1,000 employees — said they were interested in being vaccinated.
Anyone who wanted to receive a vaccine other than Johnson & Johnson's, such as those from Pfizer-BioNTech or from Moderna — both of which require two shots, roughly three weeks apart — could make an appointment with the health department to be vaccinated. Employees can also opt out entirely.
"The one shot is better," said Tasha Allen, a special education teacher at Dalton High who was vaccinated Tuesday. "I've heard of people having issues with missing the second shot."
This is "convenient, and I like the fact that it's one shot, so I don't have to make time to leave work" to be vaccinated, Brittain said. "Plus, these are the people I know here, (as) I always get my flu shot here, too."
Allen also appreciated the opportunity to be vaccinated at her school right after the day ended.
"It's great and really convenient," she said. "You don't need to schedule time off from work."
As a special education teacher, Allen considers it crucial to be vaccinated against COVID-19 because of all the in-person interactions she has with her students.
"All but one of my (students) is face to face," rather than virtual, she said. "I work closely with my students, so I wanted to get vaccinated."
The vaccine "gives our employees some piece of mind," Hungerpiller said. "It's been such a difficult year, because you always have to worry about getting sick, but now we're one step closer to being able to have some of those events together that make our high school so special."
Dalton Public Schools contracts with Southern Janitorial Services, and the corporation's president, Ben Temples, was among those vaccinated at Dalton High Tuesday.
"I'm trying to get my employees to (get vaccinated), so I figured I'd better do it" to set an example, Temples said. In addition, "I had COVID-19 around Thanksgiving," and he wants to avoid that experience again.
"It wasn't too bad, but I had to stay home for 10 days," he said. Even "if you've had COVID-19, it's still a good idea to do the shot."
"And they've done a really good job here with it," he added. "They've moved people through the line really quickly today, and it was easy."
Brittain had no complaints, either.
"It went pretty fast," he said. "I had a little soreness in my arm, but now that's gone away."
At the high school, "we were well prepared," Hungerpiller said. "We made sure everyone had their paperwork done and ready, and I'm super happy with the process."
