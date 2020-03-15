More local closings, cancellations due to coronavirus

Editor's note: For a full list of area closings and cancellations due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), go to www.dailycitizen.news. In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the coronavirus, articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
As Georgia's cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) increased from 66 to 99 on Sunday, more local closings and cancellations have been announced.
• A community meeting sponsored by the Dalton Tea Party planned for Tuesday featuring candidates for positions in Dalton and Whitfield County in the May 19 primary at the Huff House has been canceled.
• Primary services and departments for Whitfield County remain open, according to county manager Mark Gibson. Some county employees are working for home, while other departments are using staggered shifts. On Saturday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger postponed the Presidential Preference Primary scheduled for March 24 until May 19. Also, early voting throughout the state has been put on hold, including in Whitfield and Murray counties.
• Varnell Municipal Court has been postponed through Monday, April 13.
"Due to the order of the chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court declaring a statewide judicial emergency, Varnell Municipal Court will comply with the order and postpone all court cases through April 13," according to a press release from Varnell city government. "All cases will be rescheduled to a later court date. Notices will be mailed to the address on file of the court. If you have concerns about your court date please feel free to call (706) 694-8800. The office will remain open on normal business hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
• The Creative Arts Guild in Dalton is closed today and plans to reopen on Monday, April 6.
A press release from the Guild:
"Like many of you, we are doing our best to stay informed of the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our students, patrons, and staff remains of utmost importance. Out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with the recommendations of the CDC, the Creative Arts Guild will be closed effective March 15, 2020. At this time, we anticipate that our facilities will re-open on April 6 following spring break. However, we will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and update our planned classes and events accordingly.
We have also made the decision to postpone our annual Spring for the Arts luncheon — which serves as a fundraiser for our Arts in Education programs and we will announce a new date as soon as we have one confirmed. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work together to help keep our community safe. Each department will be offering make-up classes and lessons. Details for each department are listed below.
In addition, please remember that our Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden remains open and please tune in to our social media channels for some live videos featuring gallery and sculpture garden tours, stretching, ballet barre and more!
Please follow us on social media to get the most up-to-date information:
• Facebook: facebook.com/creativeartsguild
• Instagram: @creativeartsguild
• Twitter: @artsguild
Thank you again, and please stay home and stay well! Meanwhile, we will continue to plan forward for an awesome year of arts and culture in our community!"
