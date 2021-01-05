More North Georgians eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

Following the first round of COVID-19 vaccines administered to over 1,900 healthcare workers, medical first responders and long-term care facility residents and staff, North Georgia Health District 1-2 will expand its vaccination program to reach more members of the community.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, announced plans last week to add adults aged 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders to the current group of people eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination. Healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities and their staff are already in this highest priority group.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 11, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to these groups of people during the newly expanded Phase 1-A of the Georgia COVID-19 Vaccination Plan:
• Staff in clinical settings (for example, physicians, nurses, pharmacists, EMS, laboratory staff, environmental services).
• Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities who have been unable to get vaccinated.
• All adults 65 years of age or older and their caregivers, and law enforcement and fire personnel.
“Since we began our COVID-19 vaccination campaign in our health district on Dec. 18, our county health departments have vaccinated some of the most critically vulnerable people in our communities,” said Dr. Zachary Taylor, interim health director of the North Georgia Health District based in Dalton. “Now we want to rapidly and effectively administer COVID-19 vaccine to even more members of our community.”
Scheduling is required to receive Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by public health in North Georgia, which will be provided at no out-of-pocket expense. Health insurance plans will be accepted, if available.
To make an appointment at public health department in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens or Whitfield County, eligible residents should visit the North Georgia Health District website at www.nghd.org to register online or call their local health department. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine require two doses. Pfizer doses are spaced three weeks apart and Moderna doses are administered four weeks apart. Scheduling for dose one and dose two of the vaccine is required.
Those who receive the vaccine should plan to remain for post-vaccination observation for up to 30 minutes. Prior to vaccination, review of product-specific safety information and consent will be required.
Additional information on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be found on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/Pfizer-BioNTech.html.
More information about the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/Moderna.html.
