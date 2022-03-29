ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said more than 1,600 people were blocked from registering to vote in Georgia.
According to a prepared statement from his office, the state's first citizenship review found that 1,634 people who attempted to register to vote could not be verified by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements program.
Due to Georgia’s existing citizenship check procedures, those attempting to register who were identified in the initial citizenship check as not being recognized citizens were placed into “pending citizenship” status and were not able to vote.
“Ensuring that only citizens are voting in Georgia’s elections is key to upholding the integrity of the vote in Georgia,” Raffensperger said in a press release. “As liberal states and cities around the country are changing their laws to allow noncitizen voting, I will continue to take steps to ensure Georgia’s elections are executed with integrity. Leading the state’s first citizenship audit of the voter rolls is an important part of that effort.”
The review consisted of gathering more data from the Georgia Department of Driver Services and the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), according to the statement. The review utilized USCIS’s SAVE program, which is an "online service that allows federal, state and local benefit-granting agencies to verify a benefit applicant’s immigration status or naturalized/derived citizenship."
In total, 2,258 voter registration applications are currently in “pending citizenship” status. The difference between the two numbers is because 624 more people are in "pending citizenship" status due to records where the Secretary of State’s office was not able to obtain the required information to utilize the SAVE verification tool.
None of the total 2,258 people were added to the voter rolls and none of them have cast ballots in Georgia elections, according to Raffensperger.
