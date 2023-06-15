During the Blizzard of 1993, husband and wife team Lenard and Bernice Whaley collaborated to help needy Whitfield County residents who had lost power and were possibly snowbound by the late-winter blast — he as the county administrator and she as director of the public health department.
“Y’all had to help get oxygen and people’s medicines out to them because the power was out for several days,” Bernice said recently around their dining room table. “Of course, the roads had to be cleared so they could be traveled, too. They had to get oxygen and medicines out to people who needed them. I helped take phone calls from home for about a week before we could get back to work at the health department.”
“That was the most difficult time, that snow,” Lenard concurred. They each remember the blizzard well; it came in on March 13 and their 35th wedding anniversary was March 15.
Amazingly, the Whaleys led their respective county agencies for a combined total of 73 years — he for 32 and she for 41. Bernice retired in 1999 and Lenard hung up his work jacket in 2001.
“Now he’s 89 and I’m 88,” Bernice revealed.
The couple first met around eight decades ago when the Carpet Capital was also in its formative years. Both natives of Whitfield County, they went to school in Dawnville; Lenard graduated from there in 1951 when school went through the 11th grade. Bernice switched early on to Pleasant Grove where she attended first through eighth grades. She then went to the old Berry High School in Rome and “worked my way through,” graduating in 1953 as valedictorian. Her class recently held its 70th reunion.
Lenard worked at Cabin Craft after graduating from high school, then enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War.
“I was in there less than six months at Lackland Air Force Base (in Texas) and the war had come to an end,” said Lenard, a crew chief on the B-47 strategic bomber.
“We had a feeling it was coming to an end; I was in the chow line when the announcement was made,” he recalled. “They said, ‘The war is over!’ and a cheer went up. Up till then it had been pretty tense on the base, because you train and train and never know when you might be deployed.”
Bernice worked full time at the Whitfield County Health Department and still attended nursing classes that were taught at Chattanooga hospitals through Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee. After attaining her nursing degree, she took courses offered by Berrien Springs University’s nursing program based out of Michigan — also through Southern — to earn a master's degree in nursing administration.
After he exited the military in 1956, Lenard Whaley and Bernice Ogle married in 1958. He worked at aircraft plants in Birmingham, Alabama, and St. Louis, Missouri, before enrolling at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville. Both matriculated at Middle Tennessee State University at Murfreesboro, where Lenard achieved a master's degree in education administration.
Early careers
Initially, Lenard taught at Pleasant Grove and then moved to Eastbrook High School during its inception, where he was in the science department. He also served in Murray County as principal at Eton. During summers when Lenard was not teaching he was hired by Roger Joyce with Whitfield County to do right-of-ways because road building had increased.
By then, he had gotten to know some of the county commissioners. Since Joyce was leaving, one of the commissioners asked him to apply for the position. He went to see Joyce to ask what he thought, and Joyce affirmed it would be a good fit. He was given the nod in 1969, and would stay on as Whitfield’s administrator for the next 32 years.
‘Some difficult times’
Bernice said “it was a different world back then than it is now” and noted there were more issues than just the weather.
“We had an outbreak of measles in the early 1980s — not the German measles but the big red measles. That really stressed the health department,” she said. “It went into our schools and we had to go into the schools and give the shots.”
She added it likely was caused by a local church that did not believe in childhood immunizations, after church members had attended a convention.
“It spread like wildfire through their congregation, and some of them had to be put in the hospital it was so bad,” Bernice remembered. “We did all the checking on them to see if they needed to go to the hospital. That was a big thing, but there were several big things that happened through those 41 years. I remember when computers came to the health department, and it was like pulling teeth to get some of them to use them!”
Lenard added, “We were there through some difficult times, but nothing that we couldn’t move on from. Those were good years. The county and city had to work together. You might remember Al Rollins (Dalton city administrator), he was an old-timer. We learned to be close; he helped me out and I think I helped him out. Al was helpful to me. I spent most of my time with the county, and had some good people to work for me.”
These days, the Whaleys are trying to get back in the swing of things after Bernice broke a leg earlier this year. As well, Lenard contracted COVID-19 and Bernice soon had it also. Their priority of regularly attending Grove Level Baptist Church has been realized, and getting back into Sunday school is their next goal. The Whitfield County Public Health Department building at 800 Professional Blvd. is named the Whaley Health Center in their honor. They have two sons and daughters-in-law, Preston and Gwen and Brent and Shannon, respectively, and eight grandchildren.
