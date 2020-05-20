The Varnell City Council named Lt. Kyle Moreno as the sole finalist for police chief at their Tuesday meeting.
Moreno has been with the department since 2016. He was assistant police chief in Cohutta from April 2018 to June 2019.
Mayor Tom Dickson says that three other candidates the City Council interviewed withdrew from consideration before the Tuesday meeting.
Council members are expected to vote on whether to confirm Moreno on June 4.
Police Chief Lyle Grant said in June 2019 he would retire from the department at the end of that year. The announcement came after the City Council voted unanimously to reinstate Grant, who had been on paid administrative leave since April 30. A Whitfield County grand jury declined to indict Grant for providing a county-owned, encrypted radio to a Dalton wrecker service.
In December, Dickson said he had asked Grant to remain on as interim police chief until a search for his successor could be completed.
The city began advertising the position in January, and received about 14 applications.
Council members had narrowed the list to four they wanted to bring in for interviews in March when Gov. Bran Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order. That order expired April 30, and the council brought candidates in for interviews over the past two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.