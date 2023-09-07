The Morning Pointe Foundation has added Dalton State College as a partner college as it works to provide scholarship support for more students in North Georgia.
The Morning Pointe Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Morning Pointe Senior Living. Founded in 2014, the 501©(3) nonprofit organization provides nursing scholarship opportunities, forms community partnerships and supports caregivers in its mission to advance the care of seniors.
As a result of the partnership with Dalton State, the foundation will fund two nursing scholarships at the college (one for the 2023-24 school year and one for the 2024-25 school year), as well as a social work scholarship for each year. The latter is the first social work scholarship ever presented by the Morning Pointe Foundation and marks an expansion from clinical-only support.
“Partners like Dalton State College are critical to the success of the foundation as we strive to provide financial support for students pursuing a career in senior care,” said Miranda Perez, executive director of the Morning Pointe Foundation. “We have been focused on nursing scholarships since the foundation was started, and we are still committed to contributing to helping rebuild the nursing workforce.
“After seeing the social work program at Dalton State, it was evident how the foundation can also enrich the social work program at the college. There is a huge need for social workers in the region, and we are excited to be able to remove barriers for students wishing to pursue that career path.”
David Elrod, director of the Dalton State Foundation, shared, “We are honored that a company with the reach and reputation of Morning Pointe would make this kind of investment in our students at Dalton State. We know this relationship will pay dividends for the future of our community when these students graduate and become productive citizens and professionals. The quality of our nursing and social work programs make this partnership a natural fit. We are grateful for the Morning Pointe Foundation’s philanthropy.”
Greg A. Vital, co-founder and president of Morning Pointe Senior Living, added, “Especially in our post-pandemic environment, skilled professionals like our Morning Pointe Foundation scholars are an incredibly precious resource. It is our privilege to assist in bringing new and passionate nurses and social workers into the field.”
Since its inception, the Morning Pointe Foundation has funded more than 75 nursing scholarships at partner community colleges.
