Morris Innovative High students compete at region FBLA conference

Congratulations to the Morris Innovative High School students who competed in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) region competition, which was held virtually this year because of COVID-19, with more than 30 schools competing. Even though all students did not get a medal, they were all winners by receiving points for the Morris FBLA chapter and also by getting the experience to build their career portfolio.
Competing were Hailey Adkins, Aylin Ambrocio, Eunice Ambrocio, Marco Andres, Aniya Daniels, Roderico Nolasco, Desiree Rodriguez and Karen Villafuerte.
Adkins placed first in business ethics; Nolasco placed third in international business; and Villafuerte placed third in public speaking.
Sheila Yarbrough, the chapter advisor, said she was very proud of all the students who went out of their comfort zone to push themselves and expand their horizons in their skills and leadership ability.
