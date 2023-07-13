The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners this week presented Detective Ronny Morris of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with the Lifesaving Award for heroic actions in June.
Morris was following up with a case on the westside of the county when dispatch requested immediate assistance for a 2-year-old.
“When I heard the call go out I recognized that it was in the area,” said Morris. “I was the first on the scene and immediately ran through the house. The grandmother had already pulled him out of the pool, so I took over with CPR and was able to get him breathing.”
Morris mentioned he felt he was operating on autopilot.
“I knew I had to get in there as quickly as I could and use my training,” he said.
The minor was taken to the hospital and has made a full recovery.
“He truly did save my son’s life,” said the minor’s father in a phone interview. “It was a heroic act what he did, and they (the hospital) said if it would have been three or four more minutes, maybe even seconds, that he wouldn’t have made it. I don’t know what we would have done without his help.”
Morris has been employed with the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years, and has worked as a sex crimes detective for the last nine.
“He is an excellent detective,” said Sheriff Scott Chitwood. “We recognize Detective Morris and thank him for his true lifesaving efforts.”
In addition to receiving the Lifesaving Award, Morris was named Employee of the Month.
Whitfield County thanks Morris for his service, and his great impact on the community.
