Morris receives Nickie Sellers Outstanding Service Award

Contributed photo

Mrs. Nickie Sellers was a woman of quiet dedication to the causes in which she believed. Sellers initiated the Holiday Tour of Homes in 1990, which is one of the Northwest Georgia Crisis Center's annual fundraisers. From that time until her death in September 1996, she remained the driving force behind this project. Whitfield County Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris was chosen as the recipient of the 2020 Nickie Sellers Award. This award is given to people or groups who go above and beyond the call of duty in their work toward fulfilling the mission of the crisis center. Morris is an advocate for victims of domestic violence and a strong supporter of the mission of the crisis center. "Judge Morris is well deserving of this award," said Katora Printup, crisis center executive director. From left are Sue Jordan (crisis center legal advocate) and Morris.