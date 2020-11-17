Morris recognized for service to Mercer University

Cynthia Morris, a Whitfield County Superior Court judge, was recognized for completing a five-year term on Mercer University's Board of Trustees during its annual fall meeting on Nov. 6.
Morris is a 1980 graduate of Mercer's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and a 1984 graduate of Mercer's School of Law.
Other trustees who rotated off the board and were recognized for their service were William H. Anderson, Macon; Thomas P. Bishop, Kennesaw; Dwight J. Davis, Atlanta; Sara L. Doyle, Atlanta; A. Rabun Matthews III, St. Simons Island; J. Thomas McAfee III, Juliette; and Barbara Brown Taylor, Clarkesville.
Elected to the board for new five-year terms were Virgil L. Adams, Macon; Michael P. Boggs, Waycross; Marshall Butler, Macon; Ashley Amos Copelan, Macon; David E. Hudson, Augusta; Julie Whidden Long, Macon; W. Louis Sands, Albany; Jennifer Nunn Tarbutton, Sandersville; and J. Henry Walker IV, Atlanta.
Cathy Callaway Adams of Atlanta and William A. (Tony) Moye of McDonough were re-elected as board chair and executive committee chair, respectively.
