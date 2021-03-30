Morrison receives service award from state chamber of commerce

The Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE) recognized its 2021 Staff Service Award recipients during its 2021 Staff Development Conference held via Zoom earlier this month. Receiving a 20-year service award was Beth Morrison, vice president-member services for the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce.
The Service Awards recognize those chamber staff members in Georgia who have achieved significant years of service in the chamber of commerce industry. GACCE presents a certificate of service for each five-year increment of service. Service includes a combination of executive and/or staff employment time in all chambers of commerce.
Thirteen chamber staff members from across Georgia were recognized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.