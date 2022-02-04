Moseley to speak to Whitfield County Republican Party on Tuesday

Jonny Moseley, state director for Georgia Victory Election Integrity, will be the speaker when the Whitfield County Republican Party meets Tuesday. This presentation will include information on how to sign up for poll watching and poll working and the best practices for poll watching.
The meeting will take place at Whitfield County GOP headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way in Dalton. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments, and the meeting begins at 7. For more information, call or text Whitfield County Republican Party Chairman Dianne Putnam at (706) 217-5929.
