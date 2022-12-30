Rosie Mosteller said it might take her a while to get used to not going to the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center each day.
Mosteller retired this week from the senior center, where she worked for 38 years, the last 33 as director.
"I've been here more than half my life," she said. "I think I've had a good run. But I just felt like it was time to move on."
Mosteller was born in Nashville, Tennessee.
"I was born in Nashville because my dad (Marshall Lon "Deacon" Freeman) was singing on the Grand Ole Opry," she said. "He was one of the original Oak Ridge Boys. We moved to Dalton when I was 9."
In 1981 Mosteller was raising a family and working part time as a first-grade parapro when she saw an ad for an activity director at a local nursing home.
"I had a friend who urged me to apply," she said. "I got the job and did that for three years. It didn't take me long to figure out that the Lord had placed me there. I knew that working with seniors was what I was called to do."
She started working at the nursing home about a month after the senior center opened.
"We had an outing day each Wednesday, and I would take a group from the nursing home to the senior center to take part in programs at the senior center," she said.
Mosteller became friends with the senior center's first director, Edna Sneads.
"She asked me if she ever got the funding for an assistant director if I'd be interested in working for her, and I said I would," Mosteller said.
At that time the senior center was jointly funded by the city of Dalton and Whitfield County and operated by the city Parks and Recreation Department.
When the assistant director position was approved, Mosteller took the job.
"We got to work together for five years," Mosteller said. "She developed cancer, and I became acting director. When she passed away, I became the director."
During Mosteller's time there the senior center building at 302 Cappes St. has been renovated three times.
"We had the major renovation, where we doubled the size in 1997," she said. "We had to close the building completely for a year. We had a store at Walnut Square Mall where we had our card playing and pool playing. We had great relationships with the vendors out there. For instance, Chick-fil-A gave us free coffee and free tea. We had a mall walking program there."
When the senior center reopened it was able for the first time to serve hot lunches cooked onsite, something Mosteller said she is very proud of, saying lunch could be the only hot meal some seniors have that day.
"It also allows them to have a meal with other people and not have to sit alone at home and eat by themselves," she said. "It's $3 for dine-in and $5 for takeout. When we first started it, it was $1.50. We try to do a meat and two vegetables, and one day a week we'll do a vegetable day with a bean as our protein and cornbread. The seniors love that meal. And once a week we'll do a hamburger or a hot dog and chili or a grilled cheese sandwich and soup."
Mosteller said after retiring, many seniors want to travel, so she organized a travel club and began organizing trips.
"We've been to Australia three times, to Hawaii 10 times, to China, to Africa," she said. "It's a program I'm really proud of, and I will be continuing that after I retire."
Mosteller said she never felt like she was going in to work when she arrived at the senior center.
"My husband John has been my number one volunteer and supporter for my position at the senior center," she said. "My children have always been involved in what we do here. It's been like having another family. I've learned so much from the seniors here."
Dalton Mayor David Pennington said Mosteller made the senior center her home.
"And by doing that, she made the seniors who come there feel like it is their home," he said.
For some 40 years the city of Dalton and Whitfield County had jointly funded the senior center, and the city had operated it. But when the two governments renegotiated the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) agreement this summer they agreed the county will operate and solely fund the senior center. The LOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county that funds local government operations. Under Georgia law, local governments must renegotiate how they split revenues from the LOST every 10 years.
Mosteller said that change had nothing to do with her decision to retire. She said she told city officials in January 2022 she would be stepping down.
"I've really enjoyed my time here," she said. "I'm proud of what we have done, but it's time to let someone else step in."
Whitfield County Election Supervisor Mary Hammontree was named the sole finalist for director of the senior center by the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen said Hammontree “can start two weeks after the public notice and comment period is completed. With the holidays, this means the first start date ... will be Jan. 2, 2023. The commissioners will have an agenda item to vote to officially approve ... on Jan. 9.”
Hammontree said her plan is to start at the senior center on Jan. 2.
