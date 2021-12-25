Mother, son celebrate first Christmas together in two years

Erika Butler and her 8-year-old son Austin Baker started Christmas a little early last week with a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
"This is a really special Christmas for us, and we wanted to do something special," Butler said.
This is the first Christmas in two years the two have been living together.
In 2019, Butler said, she was in a difficult relationship with the boy's father. The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFACS) eventually took Austin from her and placed him in foster care.
"When I lost my son, I lost my mind and really went into a downward spiral," she said
That ended when she was arrested for DUI.
"I finally got the picture after spending 64 days in jail," she said. "I said, 'Hey, this has to change.' I started getting my life together when I was in jail."
Once out of jail Butler entered Providence Ministries' 90-day residential substance abuse program.
"I owe everything to Providence Ministries," she said. "Don't get me wrong. I had to do the work. Nobody can help you if you don't do the work. But they taught me the skills. They helped me with my mental health, with depression and anxiety. They taught me to set goals."
After completing the program Butler began working on an action plan DFACS gave her that would allow her to regain custody of her son.
"I had to abide by the terms of my probation. I had to submit to hair follicle and urine (drug and alcohol) tests. I had to complete parenting classes," she said.
Butler said she decided to go above the requirements set for her.
"I started going to AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) and NA (Narcotics Anonymous) classes," she said. "They told me to choose one or the other. But I had issues with both, and I wanted to own it. I started going to church every week."
Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris handled the DUI.
"Judge Cindy Morris was pulling for me the minute I stepped into her court," Butler said. "I thank God for Cindy Morris."
Butler, who is originally from Gadsden, Alabama, said she had no support structure in Dalton.
"I knew I was not going to make it in the world on my own," she said. "So I had to take advantage of all of the resources available to me."
She said she has since built a local support structure among some of the women she met in jail and in treatment.
"I started going to school," she said. "I wanted to better myself. I completed a program to become a medical assistant. I've actually passed my exam, and I'm a certified medical assistant now."
She's also studying to be a cosmetologist.
"That's part of bettering myself," she said. "Maybe it's something I can do on weekends. Maybe it's something I'll do just for fun. I've always been interested in hairdressing."
And Butler said she's also considering continuing her medical studies to become a licensed practical nurse.
But through it all, her eyes were set on her goal of regaining custody of Austin.
"He was just 6 when this happened," she said. "I can't imagine the hurt and pain he felt. I went to jail five days before his birthday. I always did something big for his birthday, and now I wasn't even able to be there."
Butler said she began getting unsupervised and overnight visits with Austin in May.
"I really started seeing the improvement in his personality," she said. "He sort of shut down, but now that he saw the progress I was making and that it was leading to us getting back together, he really started getting better."
And on Aug. 11 Butler got custody of Austin back.
"I just can't express my emotions on that day," she said. "And I can't tell you how happy I am to be spending Christmas with him after so long."
Butler said she hopes her story inspires others.
"Life is a journey taken one step at a time," she said. "If you start taking steps in the right direction, it can turn out well. But you have to keep taking those steps."
